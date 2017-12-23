Football: Bale benched as Zidane springs Kovacic surprise

Madrid :Croatian Mateo Kovacic was the surprise selection in Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid starting line-up for El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday (1200GMT) as the Frenchman left Gareth Bale and Isco on the bench. Kovacic hasn’t started a La Liga game this season, but did a sterling job man-marking Barca’s danger man Lionel Messi as Real thrashed the Catalans 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup back in August. Isco is the man to drop out from the side that started Real’s Club World Cup final win over Gremio last weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo fit despite missing three training sessions this week due to a minor injury.

