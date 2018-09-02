Foolproof security will be ensured during Muharram

Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Raheem Bux Maitlo has said that the foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram. In a police statement here on Friday, said that police and other concerned departments have been directed to adopt all the possible measures for the protection of the processions and Majalis.

The officers have been directed that elected and public representatives, ulema and zakrine from all schools of thought and notables of the area should also be taken on-board while implementing security and other arrangements in Muharram, he added. The DC said all the government departments including police, TMAs, Health, Civil Defence and others have been directed to ensure arrangements of maintaining the security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, CCTV cameras and walk through gates on the routes of the Muharram processions and places of majalis.

The control rooms at district and sub-divisional levels should be established with a view to ensure integrated liaison between the police, administration and other government departments for ensuring effective implementation of the security plan and arrangements during Muharram, he added. SSP Sukkur Asad Raza Shah, Assistant Commissioner Nisar Memon, officers of the law enforcement agencies, Rangers, Municipal Administration, Civil Defense, health and all other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar said here on Saturday that all divisional SPs had been directed to hold meetings with religious scholars and ‘majalis’ organisers. He issued directions to all SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exist points of the city. He said that foolproof security would be provided to processions, adding that search operations would be conducted on daily basis. The DIG said that fire training would be imparted to volunteers after completion of their verification process. Strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp