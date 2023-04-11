Foolproof security to processions of ‘Youm-e-Ali’ finalized

Bashir Ahamd Rehmani Hafizabad

District administration and police have made all arrangements to provide foolproof security to processions and Mijalis of ‘Youm-e-Ali’ being observed, today (on Wednesday) and three processions are being taken out in the city. This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Umer Farooq Warriach while addressing the meeting of District Emergency Board held to review security and other arrangements at district complex, on Tuesday.

He said that CCTV Cameras and walkthrough gates were erected on the routes of processions and Imambarghahs and more than three hundred Cops were deployed to ensure protection of processions and Imambarghahs. He said that health department and Rescue 1122 were setup medical camps on the routs of processions and places of Mijalis to give first aid to participants.

ADCG Malik Abbas Zulqarnain Awan was appointed focal person for monitoring processions and Majils as well as to check services delivery of different departments while staff of Municipal Committee, GEPCO, Sui gas and PTCL for removing any hurdle in the way of the processions routs, he added. Meanwhile Special crackdown on hoarders is underway in the district Hafizabad for ensuring provision of edibles and fertilizers in abundance in the district.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian Rashid Iqbal raided in village Mehoodpur at the godown of Muhammad Khan and recovered 300 bags of sugar stocked illegally while in another raid at warehouse of Sheikh Arif and recovered 300 bags of Urea fertilizer stored unlawfully.