Foolproof security to be ensured on Eid

Our Correspondent Multan

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Friday said that arrangements would be made to ensure foolproof security during Eid-Ul-Azha and Muharram to prevent any untoward incident across the South Punjab.

Addressing a video link conference with senior officers of the South Punjab here, the additional IGP said that special task has been given to officers concerned for foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places.

He said that the police department has launched a comprehensive action against criminals gangs at “Kacha” areas of South Punjab.

He said that police would continue efforts under proper planning to maintain law and order situation in the region.

He directed officers concerned to improve proper patrolling in their respective areas in order to prevent rising incidents of cattle theft before Eid-Ul-Azha.