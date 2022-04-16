Foolproof security requested for CEC

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday requested the interior ministry for ‘foolproof security’ arrangements for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“In the light of the present polarized situation, foolproof security arrangements for the Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan at the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, his residential apartment in Sector G-5, Islamabad and during his travel outside Islamabad may be made on an immediate basis,” stated a letter addressed to interior secretary.

The letter also pointed out that unnecessary and suspicious movement had been observed around the CEC for the last few days.

“In view of the above, it is requested that the matter may be assigned top priority and required measures may be put in place under intimation to this office,” the letter added.