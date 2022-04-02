Foolproof security planned for Islamabad

The Islamabad administration has decided to take foolproof security measures in place on the day of voting on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It has been decided to declare the Red Zone as a highly restricted area as the general public will not be allowed to enter the premises. Only Margala Road will be opened for entering the Red Zone, whereas, three-layer containers will be installed on other entrance routes.

On the voting day, political rallies will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

8,000 security personnel of the Punjab police will be deployed in two shifts. For the Islamabad security, the services of 3,000 officials of Punjab police and 1,000 Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers have been sought, whereas, the security duties will also be assisted by Rangers.

Moreover, Islamabad police also acquired visitors’ data for entering the Parliament Lodges and the National Assembly (NA) speaker will be requested to bar the entry of unauthorised persons.

Islamabad Administration decided to implement section 144 in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday.

According to the notification, the administration enforced section 144 to maintain law and order in Islamabad. While FC, Rangers and Punjab Police have been called in to maintain security in the capital.

A notification was also issued to suspend metro bus service in Islamabad yesterday. Double riding will be banned. The red zone was also sealed.