Foolproof security plan devised for Muharram-ul-Haram: CM

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a foolproof security plan has been devised for Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and harmony in the province.

Chairing a special meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee in Lahore on Sunday, he said due to the effective measures by the govern-ment, the law and order situation in the province is satisfactory.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee for developing har-mony in the province and thanked the religious scholars for their cooperation during the campaign against coronavirus.

He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we can fulfil our commitments towards the country by join-ing hands, forgetting all differences and giving re-spect to each other’s religious sentiments.

Everyone has to play a positive role for maintaining the peace-ful atmosphere of religious harmony and brother-hood for foiling the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi stressed upon Ulema to keep a vigilant eye on those who are spreading hatred content on the internet.

Zubair Ahmed Zaheer said that that extending cooperation with the government is a national obligation.

Raghib Naeemi said that the government has taken timely and effective measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere of religious har-mony and brotherhood in the last Moharramul Haraam.

Abdul Khabir Azad said that in order to maintain religious harmony, he visited Bhongh Ra-him Yar Khan as it is the duty of Ullemah and Scholars to play a role of bridge to eradicate the differences. Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah said that it is utmost necessary to get aware of anti-state and anti-peace elements.

The Ulema and Scholars appreciated the steps taken by the government to promote religious harmony.

The meeting strongly condemned the attack on hindu temple at Bhongh Rahim Yar Khan. Special prayers were offered at the end of the meeting for the security and stability of the country.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Special Assistant to PM for Religious Har-mony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Parliamentary Secre-tary Auqaf Taimur Ali Laali, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Syed Yawar Abbas Buk-hari, Allama Kiramat Abbas Haidri, Allama Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Abu Hafs Muhammad Ghias Uddin, Pir Raza Mohiyuddin, Secretary Auqaf, DG Auqaf, Ulema and religious scholars attended the meeting.