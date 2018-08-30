Foolproof security for Muharram ordered

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday directed that strict implementation of code of conduct and foolproof security be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting to review security plan for Muharram, here at Civil Secretariat, he said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.

He said that law-enforcement agencies should work in tandem with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (Retd) Nasim Nawaz told the meeting the Home Department had already issued necessary directions regarding security arrangements during Muharram. He said that a central control room would be set up in Civil Secretariat while others would be established in districts for monitoring law and order.

He mentioned that as many as 37414 Majalis would be held and 10,157 processions would be taken out in the province during the holy month. Volunteers would be given three-day training, he added.

