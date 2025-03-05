Foolproof security for ICC second semi-final in Lahore today

LAHORE – A foolproof security plan is being implemented for the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Wednesday (today).

South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns at Gaddafi Stadium at 1pm.

A total of 12,201 officers and personnel from the Lahore police will perform duty. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations, and all SPs, including security, will be in the field.

SSP Operations Tasawar Iqbal and SP Security Abdul Wahab will be in charge of all operations. DIG Operations stated that due to the high crowd expected at the semi-final, there would be a significant security challenge.

According to the DIG Operations, a foolproof security plan consisting of four layers of security has been prepared.

There would be 12 SPs, 37 DSPs and 86 inspectors deployed.

In order to ensure the security and checks for women, the 245 lady officers would be on duty. The routes from the airport to the teams’ hotels and the stadium would remain on high alert.

All routes would continuously be monitored by the Safe City cameras and plainclothes officers. The 33 teams from the Elite Force, 71 teams from Dolphin and Peru would patrol while snipers would also be deployed on all tall buildings along the route.

The DIG Operations mentioned that city-wide security search and sweep operations are also underway. The all security agencies also carried out the search and sweep operations. The SOPs for security are being strictly followed.

The comfort of the public has also been a top priority alongside the security plan. The citizens are urged to continue assisting the police in making the event a success. Travelers should follow the traffic plan provided in order to avoid travel difficulties.