Foolproof security ensured peace during Eid holidays

No untoward incident had taken place during Eid holidays in the federal capital due to a comprehensive security plan devised by the police, a spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) said.

He said more than 1,600 policemen were assigned to safeguard Eid congregations, 975 Mosques, 33 Imambargahs, markets and picnic spots across the district.

He said the security plan was devised on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeebur Rehman Bugvi.

As per the security plan, he said, the police were asked to ensure thorough inspection at all the exit and entrance points. “Strict actions were ordered on one-wheeling and elements taking law in their hands,” he added.

Police personnel, he said, were also deployed at all the markets, bus terminals and railway stations, besides graveyards.

Police, during the Eid holidays, were also assigned to patrol various sectors to prevent anti-social activities. Security personal have also performed duties at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Manal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centaurs shopping mall.—APP

