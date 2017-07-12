Foolproof security for Chinese working on CPEC projects discussed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police department to provide adequate security to the Chinese working on CPEC projects and install jammers in their vehicles when they travel from one to another place. This he said while presiding over a meeting on Chinese Security working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Consul General of China in Karachi, Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Additional IG Karachi and others.

The chief minister said that there are overall nine CPEC projects in Sindh out of them work on seven projects is in progress where 3044 Chinese are working. Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez briefing the chief minister said that seven security headquarters of each project with a 3044 well trained police force have been deployed there for the security of Chinese. Adding that Pakistan Army leads in their security apparatus. He said that eighth project of NTDC Transmission line from Matirai to Lahore has been launched where 15 Chinese were engaged and they have been provided with 65 personnel for security.—APP

