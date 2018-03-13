Foolproof security arrangements made for Baisakhi

Staff Reporter

Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq has said that foolproof security arrangements has been made for Baisakhi festival and Sikh community’s Khalsa Janum Din celebrations.

He was addressing a meeting, called to review preparations for Baisakhi mela at his office here.

He said that all facilities including security, accommodation and medical would be provided and the Sikh yatrees coming from India and other parts of the world and other participants in the celebrations would feel a better change this year.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Khan, Deputy Secretary Admin Zafar Iqbal Baloch, representatives of other departments including Police, Army, Rangers, Wapda, Customs, Pakistan Railway participated in the meeting.

Tariq Khan said that services of Hilal-e-Ahmar and young doctors association would be obtained for the medical facilities.

Generators would be available in case of loadshedding while CCTV cameras and walkthrough gate would be installed on the occasion, he added.

Sikh yatrees from India besides other countries of the world will arrive here on April 12 through Wahga railway station to celebrate Baisakhi festival. Central ceremony of Khalsa Janum Din and Baisakhi will be held at Punja Sahib Hassanabad on April 12.