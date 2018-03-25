Fool-proof security to be provided to churches on Good Friday, Easter

Staff Reporter

Fool-proof security will be provided to all churches of the city on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, to be observed on March 30 and 31.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad Khan here on Saturday, an official statement said.

Additional Commissioner, Asif Jamil, Director Local Government Farooq Saddiqui, DCs, Municipal Commissioners, representatives of Cantonment Boards, Police, Rangers and Christen community attended the meeting.

It was decided that fool-proof security would be provided to the charches on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. The employees of civic organisation would be paid salaries to Christen employees before the Easter.

It was also decided that special arrangements will be made for the cleanliness, installation of street lights and parking on the religious festivals of christian community.

The uninterrupted electric-city will be provided to the worship places of the christian community.