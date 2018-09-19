Fool proof security for Youm-e-Ashura

Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on Friday with religious solemnity and reverence all over the country including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccabad, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh amid tight security.

Majalis-e-Iza will be held in Imam Bargahs and processions would be taken out with Zul Jinnah Alm and Taazia. Majalis ‘Shame Ghariban’ will be held on the culmination of these processions. In Sukkur, the central procession of Ashura will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad, and from Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, Rohri including the Zul Jinah that will be taken out from Imam Bargah Hussaini, old Sukkur.

All the processions would join at Clock Tower to form a main procession, which would be culminated at Karbala Graveyard, almost at 9 pm, where Mujlis Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held.

Many social and religious organizations and other NGOs would hold Sabeels where water, milk and other home made sweet beverages would be distributed among the mourners.

District Administration, Shahbaz Rangers and Sindh Police have made fool proof security measures to ensure law and order during central procession of 10th of Ashura Muharram in the northern Sindh—APP

