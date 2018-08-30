Fool proof security during Muharram

SSP Sukkur Asad Raza Shah has said that fool proof security will be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed police officials to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Azadari processions and Majalis.

Addressing a meeting while reviewing the arrangements on Muharram-ul-Haram with the Peace Committee members at his office here on Wednesday.

SSP Sukkur said that security cards would be issued to the members of the Peace Committee to maintain peace.

He said that Islam is a religion of brotherhood, peace and tranquility. He appealed ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram—APP

