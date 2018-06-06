The government unveiled the country’s first National Food Security Policy aimed at eliminating hunger and malnutrition and making food accessible for all, especially the poor. However, the policy, among other things, envisages 4% annual growth in food production, including crops, livestock and fisheries and will help make the agriculture sector more productive, profitable, competitive and resilient to climate change.

In global ranking, Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of rice; 5th largest producer in dairy; and 7th largest producer of wheat. But we have not been able to exploit these resources and potential to the optimum in the absence of introduction of latest technologies and techniques as well as marketing. Another serious problem is the highest cost of inputs, rendering the cost of production unsustainable.

Experts also say there is much greater potential which remains unrealised because of lack of proper policies and incentives. Growing shortage of irrigation water is also going to be a major challenge in coming years and the country will have to pay the price for this short sightedness.

B FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

