Shoppers in Niger’s coup-hit capital Niamey face soaring prices for basic foods since the military takeover triggered trade sanctions from West African neighbours.

At one rain-drenched market, customer Ibou Kane said a sack of rice had gone up by more than a third to around 15,000 CFA francs ($25) since the coup prompted the ECOWAS economic and political bloc to close borders and sever commercial ties. “Frankly, I’ve felt it in my pocket.

And right now … we’re all stocking up,” Kane said. Coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, has said foreign pressure will make coming weeks and months difficult for all Nigeriens, and called for unity. There was no obvious panic-buying at Yantala market, but vendors and shoppers were all feeling the pinch. Cooking oil, too, was up to 33,000 CFA a can from 22,000 a few days before. Standing by deep tubs of grains, merchant Boubacar Salou said he supported the junta’s rallying call. “We mustn’t create panic now.

Because this affects us all … It’s up to us to show that we are Nigeriens and that we must help those around us, and above all help the new government,” he said. —INP