The term indicates an illness from indigestion of food containing toxic substances. One of the commonest causes of food poisoning is the toxins produced by bacteria, salmonella and campylobacter. These bacteria live in the intestines of cattle, chicken and duck without causing disease symptoms. Humans, however, may develop food poisoning if they drink milk, eat meat or eggs which are contaminated with these bacteria. The symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain. They occur from 12-24 hours after eating contaminated food. Most likely infection is, if unpasteurized milk is drunk, if meat is not cooked properly. The liquid that escapes during defrosting frozen meat contains salmonella bacteria. The dishes and utensils while the meat is defrosting must not be allowed to come in contact with any other food.

Deena Manzoor

Via email

