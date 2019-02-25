Food poisoning is has become another serious issue in Pakistan. Many innocent have died due to suspected food poisoning. On February 22 five children died in Karachi after eating poisoned biryani. This is not the first time but in past many cases declared same issue of food poising but provisional government is looking powerless to overcome this serious issue.

As usual government officials send sample of poisoned food to laboratory yet there would be no action against owners and managers of these restaurants. Many restaurants are unregistered and illegally working so, government needs to take strict action against them. This is time to take action and talk less.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Naudero, Sindh

