It is an undeniable fact that man is mortal. He has to leave this world one day or the other. But at the same time some deaths are preventable if we take a little bit care. Death of two minors in Karachi, who had taken unhygienic food last month at an eatery in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, is a glaring example.

A medical report confirmed that two had died of food poisoning after consumption of substandard food. The kids breathed their last shortly after dining at the restaurant on November 10 while their mother, Ayesha, was also hospitalised. The concerned authorities should take notice of such eateries which are spreading like mushrooms.

FAYAZ HAIDER

Via e-mail

