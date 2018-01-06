Food outlets fined Rs80,000 for unhygienic conditions

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fines amounting to Rs80,000 on food outlets for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood on Friday, food branch team on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah conducted surprise raids in different areas and imposed Rs5,000 on Parwaz bakers, Rs10,000 on Pindi Hazara Hotel, Rs10,000 on Kayani Refreshment Center, Rs50,000 on Umar Sweets and Bakers and Rs5000 on Ideal Chicken shop.

The team also collected 12 food samples which were sent to the lab for quality tests.—APP