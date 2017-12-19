Food Minister orders to seal bread factory

Staff Reporter

A special team of Punjab Food Authority led by Provincial Minister for Food, Bilal Yaseen paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura early Monday and sealed a bread factory there. According to officials of Punjab Food department, the minister along with his team inspected various food factories, food points, bakeries and slaughter house.

However, on finding unhygienic conditions, the minister showed his displeasure and strictly warned the management of “Sun Bread” to ensure hygienic environment in the factory.

Bilal Yaseen said, “Punjab Government was fully committed to provide good standard food items to general public and all concerned government departments including Punjab Food Authority are working day and night to achieve the goal”.

He further added that actions taken by the government have already conveyed strong message to food points that they should improve and give full priority to health of consumers.

In the meanwhile, Minister for Food inspected the slaughter house situated at Bhikki road and expressed his dissatisfaction on poor hygiene there.