Food minister briefed about agri deptt

Salim Ahmed

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Food and Planning & Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan presided over a high-level meeting held in the office of Secretary Food and Secretary Agriculture separately in order to have first and in detail briefing on various departments of the ministry particularly agriculture and food.

Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood, Secretary Food Shaukat Ali and Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafia Haider gave briefing about performance, targets, challenges and other significant matters of the respective departments.

While briefing the Provincial Minister, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood said that Agriculture Department is being advanced on modern lines by expediting completion of critical projects. Major target of Agriculture Department is to ensure welfare of farmers and provide customized solutions to their problems and enhancing per acre production of crops.

Provincial Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, while paying visit, expressed satisfaction over the state and performance of various sections of the ministry. He said that I would work for the promotion of mutual cooperation and harmony among institutions.