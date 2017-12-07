Food insecurity in Balochistan

It has been long time that Balochistan is suffering from food insecurity. The Sustainable Development Policy Institute released data which estimates that 30 out of 32 districts are food insecure which is alarming. Most of the districts are depended on agriculture and it is the only source for food, but this sector is completely destroyed due to shortage of water.

According to the experts, over 80 percent of agriculture is depended on rain, but there has been less rain in last few years. The other problem is that there is lack of dams and rain water is completely being wasted. In recent years, not a single large dam has been built in Balochistan to save rainwater for agriculture due to which water table is falling sharply. The agriculture land is depended on water supplied by the tube wells which requires electricity. But the rural areas just get 5 to 6 hours electricity in a day, so how they can maintain the agriculture land. This is the only reason that the problem of food insecurity is increasing rapidly in the province.

The drought-like situation has affected the people as well as the livestock massively. The problem can be more dangerous as the effects of drought can be much greater due to the increasing population and lack of attention from the government. Government is also responsible of food insecurity then why government is silent and not paying any attention to resolve this problem. The former Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik declared a package of 1 billion to be utilized for the drought victims. But since that not a single rupee has been spent on them.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat

