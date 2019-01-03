Food hypocrisy

We all know that “the first wealth is health”. Every person has the right that his consuming food should be hygienic. When we come to food preparation, we have to revoke the significance of food hygiene. But nowadays, our society doesn’t drag of what others are eating with them. Grievously, this compelling matter is always taken lightly. In public places, school and university canteens, food making is without washing hands and proper kitchen tools. In the past days, we perceived many cases of food poisoning. The Sindh Food Authority is inspecting food streets after the incident of two siblings who died after they consumed food at a high-ended restaurant. From the operation, it came to know that the eaten meat has been used by February 2015. Along with this restaurant, various eateries have been sealed by SFA. Even though Karachi University is one of the valuable institutions of Karachi, but it was also discovered that the available food in its canteen is of poor quality. How students could be in safety when they ingest food possessed with textile, food colour rather than original food colour? It’s a great dynamism by SFA to secure the life of citizens. Now this drive has to be progressed without any slackness. From onwards it must be looked that the surface, ingredients and all the things involved in the food processing are pure as well as germ and bacteria free. Food assurance is paramount and hygiene is two thirds of health so there can’t be hypocritical over food for a safeguard life.

AYESHA FARHAN

Karachi

