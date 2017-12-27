Food group imports increase by 16.08% in 5 months

Islamabad

Food group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 16.08 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, 2017-18 food commodities worth US$ 2.718 billion imported into the country as compared the imports of US$ 2.341 billion of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, about 38,231 metric tons of milk cream and milk for infant food valuing US$ 107.846 million imported which was up by 4.95 percent as compared the imports of 34,951 metric tons worth of US$ 102.754 million of same period last year. Country consumed 68,965 metric tons of dry fruits and nuts costing US$ 78.920 million in first five months of current financial year, which was recorded at 56,605 metric tons worth of US$ 96.171 million of same period of last year. Meanwhile, US$ 230.917 million on the imports of about 80,597 metric tons of tea as compared the imports of 84,324 metric tons valuing US$ 208.383 million, showing an increase of 10.81 percent.

The spices imports into the country also grew by 26.74 percent as about 67,115 metric tons of spices valuing US$ 66.667 million imported as compared the imports of 51,443 metric tons worth US$ 52.601 million of same period last year.—APP