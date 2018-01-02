Food group exports increased by 13.05pc

Islamabad

Food group exports into the country increased by 13.05 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (July-November) as compared to the same period of last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to the data provided by PBS, Food group worth $1,491,592 were exported during the first five months of current year as compared to $1,319,381 of last year. Rice worth $644,370 were exported during the first five months of current year as compared to $557,336 of last year. Rice exports into the country increased by 15.62 per cent during the first five months of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. Basmati worth $147,310 were exported during the first five months as compared to $143,294 of last year. Basmati exports into the country increase by 2.80 per cent during the first five months of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. Others worth $497,060 were exported during the first five months as compared to $414,042 of last year. Others exports into the country increased by 20.05 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.—APP