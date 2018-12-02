Food festival of Chinese, foreign media international friends held in Zhejiang

Observer Report

Hangzhou

The Chinese Foreign Media International Friends food festival was held in Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province. Mr Ding Min, Deputy Director, Business Development Department, Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce was chief guest on the occasion.

The Hangzhou is considered city of literature, culture besides different variety of lifestyles and various varieties of food are integral part of it. These dishes included Steamed Lotus Root Stuffed with Glutinous Rice, Longjing Tea, Beggar’s Chicken, West Lake Vinegar Fish, Dongpo Pork, Sister Song’s Fish Broth and Hangzhou Duck Seasoned with Soy Sauce.

In order to introduce traditional Chinese food culture to international friends and to better promote Hangzhou Dishes, “Hangzhou of Silk Road—— Chinese and Foreign Media International Friends Food Festival” was held in WENSLI Silk Culture Canteen recently. The event was hosted by Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce and Hangzhou Daily Press Group, and undertaken by Hangzhou.com with co-organizers including WENSLI Group.

A large number of reporters and friends from across the globe attended the festival. They enjoyed the tasty Hangzhou food, lauded their unique taste and also praised the organizers of the festival for arrange a magnificent event.

Ding Min, Deputy Director, Business Development Department, Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce who attended the festival as chief guest while addressing the participants said, “I am honored to be with you on such a beautiful day and on behalf of the Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce, would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you for coming.”

The Zhejiang’s local government official said that as per an old Chinese sayings, Hangzhou city is like paradise of China and is also city of Maritime Silk Road which hold key importance being key producer of ancient export commodities.

Mr. Ding said that Hangzhou not only has beautiful scenery such as West Lake and Qiantang River, but also the historical and cultural relics of the Grand Canal and Lingyin Temple, the legend of Bai Niangzi and the story of the Chinese version of “Romeo and Juliet” Liang Zhu. In the 13th century, Marco Polo praised Hangzhou as “the most beautiful and luxurious city in the world” in his travels.

Earlier during the event, the participants were served with food separately by the performers. At the Volunteer Service Area, enquiry and materials delivery and other services were provided for international friends presenting at the scene.

Hangzhou has been dedicated during the recent meeting for Hangzhou to promoting the brand construction of “World Renowned Food City”. From 2006, Hangzhou Food Delegate has successively went to the UN HQ, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, France, Spain, Greece, Russia, and Turkey for holding Hangzhou Food Culture Festival and Food Week activities.

If the overseas event on a yearly basis is a collective exhibition of “Hangzhou Dishes”, then the China (Hangzhou) Food Festival hosted by Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce every year is taking off a trend of Hangzhou Dishes both at home and abroad.

From 2000, to promote Hangzhou food and exhibit Hangzhou food charm and cultural essence, Hangzhou has successfully held China (Hangzhou) Food Festival in succession for 19 years. Today, the event has become a food brand activity displaying Hangzhou characteristics, gathering popularity and promoting consumption.

China (Hangzhou) Food Festival of this year has made full use of the opportunity of “post G20 and pre-Asian Games” to carry forward Chinese catering culture, enhance catering industry exchange among cities of “The Belt and Road” and further promote the brand construction of “World Renowned Food City”.

“Hangzhou of Silk Road” Chinese and Foreign Media International Friends Food Festival was an important link of the yearly food festival. By inviting reporters and friends from all over the world to Hangzhou for local Hangzhou food, it has displayed traditional Chinese food culture to the international friends and better promoted Hangzhou Dishes by closely combining the catering culture of the cities of “The Belt and Road”.

