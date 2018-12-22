Pakistan hosts a plethora of problems and food factories is one of them. Mostly, the food factories are working illegally and they are making harmful food. Most of the items don’t carry expiry dates and company’s names.

The factories are not clean and they don’t use hygiene instruments for making their products. Apart from these, the canes and jars which are being used to store food are covered with dirt. These store foods need to pass through sterilization process in order to stop the growth of germs. But there are no such facilities in the food factories of Pakistan.

Most of the diseases are related to these dirty foods. Recently, also family member’s death was caused by eating toxic food. The number of patients are increasing and one of the reasons is considered to be the dirty food. Government is not paying attention towards this issue, that’s why the owners of these factories play havoc with the life of the innocent people. The concerned authorities are requested to take action against this situation to protect the people’s health.

FARAH NAZ

Turbat Kech

