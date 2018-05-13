Food dept procures 42pc wheat

Multan

The food department has procured 42 percent wheat so far during on-going wheat procurement drive across the district. Talking to APP here on Saturday, district food controller Muhammad Sufyan said that 70 percent wheat gunny bags have been distributed among the growers.

. he farmers have submitted 32,000 applications this season, he added.

He said that the department would purchase 227,000 metric ton of wheat from the farmers, adding that wheat procurement process was in progress in transparent manner, whereas all required facilities were being provided to the growers at centers, he maintained. About storage of wheat, he informed that the department has completed arrangements for storage of the golden grains.—APP