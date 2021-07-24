Food delivery boy injured after MQM-P leader’s guard opens fire for not giving parcel

An employee of an online food delivery service sustained injuries on Saturday after security guard of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan reportedly shot at him for not giving him food parcel in Karachi.

The family of the politician placed an order through the online app and rider Nadeem came to Hassan’s residence to deliver the parcel when a brawl erupted between him and the security guard.

When he rang the doorbell, the accused came out and asked him to hand over the parcel but the rider said that he will give it to whoever had ordered it.

The reply enraged the guard who pointed the gun at him and started abusing him. After the food delivery boy remained reluctant to give the parcel, the guard opened fire at the rider, leaving him badly injured.

According to the police, the suspect fled the scene after the incident. Karachi SSP Zubair Nazir said that teams have been made to arrest the suspect, adding that the delivery boy, who was shot in the knee, is out of danger.