The world is facing one of the largest food crisis in more than 70 years, and climate change is only making it worse. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change could kill an additional 250,000 people every year, from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress. Three out of four people on earth rely on agriculture and natural resources to survive. For these people the effects of climate change-jeopardized water and food sources and increased competition for them are matter of life and death.

We must address the effects of climate change on an urgent basis through the combination of international action, national policies and strong local programs to build stronger, more resilient and peaceful communities.

HEEMINA RIAZ

Via email

