Food Authority issues notices to 55 outlets

Rawalpindi

The District Food Authority in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets inspected various sites while four outlets including kitchen of a five star hotel were sealed for not making cleanliness arrangements.

The authority spokesman told media that the team while inspecting in Bhoorbun area, Murree found unhygienic condition in a five star hotel’s kitchen and sealed it, while Muhammadi Refreshment center, Nimko production unit and Fahad Pan shop were also sealed in city areas.

The authority also fined Rs 6,000 to Al Medina center while notices were issued to 55 outlets in Rawalpindi city areas to improve cleanliness arrangements. He further said strict action was being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.—APP