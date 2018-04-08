Food Authority fines eateries

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out various operations against unhygienic and adulterated food items and outlets in different districts and fined the eateries about nine lac rupees who were violating the rules of the Authority.

The spokesman on Saturday said that teams deployed across the province and Assistant Director Muhammad Abbas charged Saqib Banaspati Hayatabad Industrial zone over unhygienic conditions and poor production system.

Similarly, Assistant Director Asad Ali in Peshawar checked a bakery and marriage hall and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 over unhygienic conditions and violation of food safety standards.

On the other hand, Deputy Director Abbottabad, Adeel Numan recovered Rs 200,000 from Kaghan Bakers.

Similarly, Frontier Medical and Dental College Abbottabad was also imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 over violating food safety standards.—APP