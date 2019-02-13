Food and hunger

At our young age, we learned to feel guilty for wasting food while other people don’t have any. And maybe we should. Because here’s something astounding: The amount of food waste produced globally each year is more than enough to feed nearly 1 billion hungry people in the world. It may sound bizarre to hear that every year, consumers in rich countries waste almost as much food (22 million tons) as the entire net food production of sub-Saharan Africa, but this happens every passing year. Like it’s all cruel! There are lavish lifestyles for a few, but poverty for too many.

Man, the creation of God, who has annoyed the lands of humanity, is now over the peak of eliminating humanity from this universe. Is it fine for us to let one in nine people go to bed hungry? The UN Food & Agriculture Organization estimates795 million people of 7.3 billion in the world are deprived of 3 meals a day. We are living in a world where hundreds of innocent souls starve out of food deficiency.

Roaming around sub-Saharan Africa to United States when we come to our own country, Pakistan, then the condition gets worse. According to estimates, there is 40 percent of the total food goes in waste. We are at the bottom line of poor countries and still we waste our food so badly. Yes it is true that we are a nuclear country, we have a very rich land and climate and weather are agriculture friendly. Despite that we hear incidences where a mother sells her children because of poverty. World Bank indicators in 2015 showed that around 50 percent f Pakistan’s total population lives below poverty line. This means they don’t have even enough meal to survive the cruelties of their own stomach.

SHEEREEN SIAL

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp