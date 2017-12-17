Only those following merit to become part of Islamabad police; says SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani Saturday directed all police officials to resolve the complaints of people purely on merit as those involved in corrupt practices and sluggish policing would not be tolerated in the force. He stated this while addressing the police officials here at Rescue 15 where all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) were present.

The SSP also directed all police officials to launch effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders as well as other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and ensure their immediate arrest.

The SSP directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets. He directed all police officials to ensure registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

Mr. Kiani asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He also directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders.

He ordered all police officials for reviewing security arrangements themselves around media houses and educational institutions. “No laxity in this regard would be tolerated,” he added.

Kiani said that those involved in sluggish investigation should not be given important assignment and capable police officials would be included for fair investigation. Such measures would help to enhance the confidence of people on police, the SSP added.—APP

