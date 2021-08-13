Following footsteps of Fatima Jinnah

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Woman’s had played major role with shoulder to shoulder in the Pakistan movement and it is important that our ladies to follow the footsteps of great Leader Madir-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

This was said by former MPA KP assembly Naeema Nisar while speaking at the Independence Day celebrations of civil society for Women Abbottabad which was largely attended by female workers.

She said that to celebrate this day, we re-unite our efforts and achievements of our elders who had sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan on the call of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as it is most important time to bring our all services.