Follow your passion to succeed, Imran advises youth PM urges nation to play due role in jihad against corruption

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Imran Khan during an address at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Monday urged the youth to follow their passion in order to succeed. The premier was speaking at the launch ceremony of Pakistan’s first National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST in Islamabad. In attendance were students, members of the faculty as well as army personnel, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. This was the first public appearance of Prime Minister Imran and Gen Bajwa together after the latter’s extension was briefly halted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “You are the students of Pakistan’s

best university […] You have more responsibility,” he told the students in attendance. In order to develop, it is important to expect that life will take “a downward trajectory”, the prime minister said. “You should expect [setbacks]. Life always go around in cycles, it is never a straight line,” he said. He lauded Minister of Science and Technology for showing “passion for a ministry that no one cared about” in the past. “People said that our government did not take technological development

seriously; you have made Fawad Chaudhry the minister of science and technology,” he said, drawing chuckles from Chaudhry. “But a good captain knows which player should play on which number,” the prime minister added. He also paid tribute to Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Shujaat Hussain, the “architect” of the university for his “vision”. The former lieutenant general was the founder rector of NUST.Meanwhile , Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that corruption and elements involvement in cor-

ruption are enemies of country and masses as well. Addressing the launching ceremony of the anti-corruption app called Report Corruption in Islamabad in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday, Premier Imran Khan said that a modern and prosperous society gives great emphasis on anti-corruption.

The Prime Minister said corrupt countries are poor and transparent nations are rich. He referred to the example of Congo, Nigeria and other African countries which are rich in natural resources but their people are facing extreme level of poverty due to rampant corruption in their societies. Switzerland, on the other hand, lacks natural resources but is very prosperous and rich.

Referring to the example of China, he said hundreds of people have been put in jails on graft charges including ministers in order to eradicate corruption from their country, adding that in Lebanon.