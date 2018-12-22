The incumbent Railways Minister Sh Rashid from Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi, has been the Federal Minister couple of times previously holding different portfolios and as such is not a newcomer to the corridors like many of his colleagues in the Cabinet of PM Imran Khan. He has been quoted in media as saying that he is the authority and his orders to disband the Vigilance Commission of Pakistan Railways are more than enough and PM’s permission in this regard is not required.

There are Rules of Business providing what to do and what not for federal and provincial governments, ministers and senior officials. But it seems that most of those treading the corridors of power are not aware at all about the Rules of Business what to take about their strictly adhering to the given frameworks in these rules.

This scribe is reminded having been told an episode many years back by former National Assembly Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam. He had told me that during his visit to Quetta some time back, a Provincial Home Minister had complained to him that the police high ups do not follow his orders and sought his guidance in this regard.

Syed Fakhar Imam advised him to study and follow the Rules of Business, about which he was just ignorant, and always given whatever orders he wanted to give in writing and not verbally and the police high command or any other authority as such will not dare to disobey him. All those treading the corridors of power should follow Rules of Business in the right earnest and this will help them in good governance and facing no problems whatsoever from the senior bureaucrats at all, please.

M I H KHAN

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp