Folk music, songs pull crowd at PNCA

Zubair Qureshi

Leading folklore musicians, singers from across the country enthralled the audience in the jam-packed auditorium of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations that continued late Friday night.

Families, artists and particularly youth in large number remained glued to their seats and remained a vital part of the entire musical by dancing on the rhythmic movements, tunes of the musicians. Children also enjoyed themselves the performance. Jamal Shah, Director General of the PNCA was himself monitoring the entire programme that included music and song performance of Sindhi, Siraiki, Punjabi, Balochi, Pushtoo and local artists.

The show began with a thrilling spring dance from Gilgit-Baltistan by the National Performing Arts Group (NPAG). The show was concluded with a Maharghar dance, a well-researched by Jamal Shah and his team who also composed the music along with Raza Mehdi. Amna Mawaz choreographed the Maharghar dance.

The folk music from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Kashmir turned the audience to sway with the tunes of popular songs. Those who performed on the occasion included Akhtar Chanaal Zehri, Fazal Jatt, Jidar Hussain, Bakhtawar, Rizwana Khan, Bhaag Chand, Muskan Faiz, and Usman Raees.

Sehrish Ayub and Naeem Talpur, the hosts of the show, also conducted a quiz. The winners among the audience were given cash prizes and a cellphone.

Speaking on the PNCA Director General said Pakistan Day is the moment to pledge again to serve the motherland with all devotion and integrity. We all shall behave and act like responsible citizens by promoting our core social and cultural values. It’s a day that reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers to get independence from the British Raj but we cannot still get freedom from the feudal of our society. We need to struggle to spread education to liberate our generations from the so-called rigid customs.