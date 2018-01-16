Folk artist Hani Baloch Boardroom inaugurated at Lok Virsa

Staff Reporter

A new and well equipped Hani Baloch Boardroom inaugurated here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday. Renowned Musician of Balochistan and Benjoo Player Ustad Taj Muhammad Tajal was the chief guest, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life also present on the occasion.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the boardroom has been named in honor of Hani Baloch – the legendary female folk artist from Balochistan. Born in 1915, Hani Baloch was known for singing Ladok, Nazok and devotional songs in weddings and important celebrations.

It was in 1955 that she joined Radio Pakistan and earned mainstream recognition by performing with other famous singers of the time. With the inauguration of Hani Baloch Boardroom, female folk artists from four provinces will each have a hall named after them at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). The other three artists who have been previously memorialized are Zarsanga from Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mai Bhagi from Sindh and Bali Jatti from Punjab.

This latest addition also follows inauguration of several important facilities at the Institute, after revamping and refurbishing of it’s old blocks, such as the inauguration of Faiz Heritage Library, Bali Jatti Rooftop theatre, Heritage Shop, Lok Khaba and Sharbat Point.

Hani Baloch Boardroom is incorporated within the Research and Publications Wing to facilitate it and also to serve a larger purpose as all official meetings of Lok Virsa will be held here. The interior of the boardroom is artfully decorated with portraits of former Executive Directors of Lok Virsa.

It can accommodate up to 35 people altogether for a multimedia presentation. Ustad Taj Muhammad Tajal welcomed the initiative, saying that this beautiful boardroom in Lok Virsa would encourage new talent and artist’s community to work with devotion and dedication. Paying tribute, he said that Hani Baloch was legend folk artists.