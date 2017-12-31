Foggy conditions to prevail over few plain areas

Islamabad

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours while mainly cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Astore -9°C, Gupis -07°C, Quetta , Kalam, Hunza -06°C, Gilgit -5°C, Dir, Skardu -04°C. Murree 01°C Islamabad, Peshawar, Chitral 03 °C, Lahore,Muzaffarabad, Faisaabad 05°C, Multan 06 °C, Hyderbad 12 °C and Karachi 14 °C.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Gupis, Kalam -04°C, Dir, Parachinar -03°C, Skardu.—APP