Foggy conditions likely to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while fog to contine over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The Krachi Met Office on Sunday forecast dry weather with cold night for Karachi during the next 24 hours. An official of the Met Office said that the minimum temperature is expected to remain between eight to 10 degrees Centigrade. He stated that the minimum temperature recorded today was eight degrees Centigrade.

The maximum temperature recorded was 28.6 degrees Centigrade. Humidity in the morning was recorded as 35 percent whereas it was 29 percent in the evening. Minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Skardu, Astore -09°C, Kalat, Gupis, Quetta -08°C, Gilgit, Hunza -07 °C , Bagrote -06 °C , Kalam -05 °C , Dir -04 °C . Chitral 01 °C, Peshawar 03, Murree 03 °C, Islamabad 04 °C, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Faisaabad, 05 °C, Multan 06 °C, Hyderbad 08 °C and Karachi 09 °C.—APP