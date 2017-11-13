Fog, smog continue to cripple life in country

Lahore

Dense fog and smog continued to cripple life in different parts of the country as flow of road, rail and air traffic remained disrupted. Traffic on national highways and motorways was badly interrupted. The authorities have directed the drivers to use fog lights and moves in escorted convoys to avoid accidents. Passengers faced a lot of trouble due to suspension of flight schedule and late arrival of trains.

Fog and the smog have particularly affected Punjab. At least 10 flights across the country were cancelled due to heavy fog on Sunday. According to details, the flight operation became affected after visibility level reached zero. Six domestic and international flights from across the country were cancelled where 11 were delayed. Four flights from Lahore to other cities of the country were cancelled while nine were delayed as well. The passengers were facing difficulty due to the flight operation. It is pertinent to mention that the state-of-the-art instrument landing system can only operate upto 50 metres of the airport.

Some sections of motorway have been opened for traffic, and national highways are also in flow. However, trains are still hours late. The smog has caused respiratory problems and irritated eyes. On the other hand, Met Office has given the good news that rains will start in Sindh and Balochistan from tonight and Monday, and in Punjab from Tuesday. Winter rains are expected to bring relief from weeks-long smog persisting in much of the country and neighboring India.—NNI