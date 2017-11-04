Fog-related accidents claim 10 lives

Eight people killed by landslide in Bajaur Agency

Islamabad

At least ten people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in various road accidents due to fog in different area of Punjab on Friday.

Four persons killed and 9 other injured in a road rage on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Brahma interchange in limits of Hasanabdal Police station.

According to National highway and motorway Police and hospital Sources four vehicles including a speedy passenger van number LET-137 collided with a truck – PRK-789) resultantly a car -AAD-748 rammed in to it from rare followed by a Suzuki van resultantly four persons died on the spot.

The dead were identified as Sub Inspector Khalid Mehmood, Syed Ud Din , Mohammad Safdar and Yousaf Khan. The dead and one injured were shifted to THQ hospital while seven others were moved to PIMS Islamabad due to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, four passengers were killed and six other injured in a bus-van collision on Sheikhupura-Gurjanawala road near Baigpur early Friday morning .

According to Rescue 1122 sources, their teams alongwith Eidhi foundation workers reached the spot to carry out relief operation.The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital Sheikhupura.

Those killed included Tehzeeb bibi, Mansha s/o Nazeer Ahmed and two others yet to be identified. to the sources, the accident occurred due to smog which had caused poor visibility.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Arqam Tariq, DPO Sheikhupura Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, DSP traffic Azam Basra and concerned police reached the spot to monitor rescue and relief work.

A horrific car accident injured five people in Shujabad whereas a truck carrying canola oil toppled on Khanewal –Multan Road.

According to the data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, as many as 9,100 traffic accidents occurred in the country in the year 2015-16 and of these 924 were in the province of Sindh.

Meanwhile, keeping up with the commitment of ‘Safety First’, the Nestle Pakistan and National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) inaugurated a Drivers’ Training Facility in Karachi.

A statement here on Friday said that the training institute, situated on Super Highway, under the supervision of NH&MP and its trained instructors, will not only train Nestle Pakistan’s drivers based in the southern parts of the country, but will also provide training to drivers of other public and corporate organizations in the region.

The training module includes class room lectures, training on driving simulator and on-road training.

This is the second collaboration between Nestle Pakistan and NH&MP. In 2009, the first Drivers’ Training Facility was established in Sheikhupura.

So far 18,000 drivers from across the country have been trained, it was further pointed out.

At least eight people including chilren and women were killed in a landslide incident in Sikandaro area of Tehsil Khar in Bajaur Agency on Friday.

Local political administration officials said that the people were gathering mud for a house in a mountainous area when they were struck by a landslide.

Locals who gathered there to undertake rescue efforts recovered the bodies of six girls, one boy and one woman from the debris, he added. They feared that the death toll could rise.—APP