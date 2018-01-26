Fog to prevail over plain areas

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast that dense fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in Northern areas, Malakand and Quetta divisions. Continental air will be prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country whereas dense fog prevailed in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday were; Skardu -09°C, Astore -07°C, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza -06°C, Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat -04°C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Rawalakot, Bagrote -03°C, Kakul -02°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif.