Fog in plain areas; cold, dry weather in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. However, light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Malakand, Makran divisions and upper FATA.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Sunday. In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.1 degrees centigrade and 4.8 degrees centigrade, respectively. Humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8am and 46 per cent at 5pm. Minimum temperatures recorded during last 24 hours were Astore -10°C, Skardu, Gupis, Kalam -08°C, Hunza, Bagrote, Quetta, Ziarat, Dir -06°C , Gilgit, Kalat -05°C, Rawalakot.—APP