Fog likely to continue in plain areas

Islamabad

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours whereas mainly partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. While very cold weather is predicted in Northern areas including Quetta division.

Weak trough is likely to persist over the most part of the country till Friday, an official of Met office told APP here on Thursday.

In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. The Quetta Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded minus -2.5 centigrade and maximum temperature 14.5 here on Thursday and minus -3 centigrade was recorded in Kalat.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy and very cold weather with chances of smog for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Thursday, highest maximum temperature 15 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 01 Centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP