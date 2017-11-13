Fog lights must be used while driving: CTP

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) urged the motorists must use fog Lights while driving, In a statement issued here today, the Chief Traffic Officer CTP Yousaf Ali Shahid asked the citizens to drive carefully and not to cross speed limits particularly travelling on highways and motorways and in open areas as smog/ fog engulfs.

While giving road safety tips for the road users, He informed that road users should plane their journey in day light instead of night hours. He assured that all the available resource would be utilized to provide safe and sound passage to the commuters in foggy/smoggy weather.

He said the citizens, nowadays are facing eye infection and other health complications due to the smog. He underlined the need to adopt precautionary measures instead of to get panic from it.—APP