Fog engulfs Punjab plains, decreases visibility range

Intense foggy conditions engulfed the plains of Punjab on Sunday morning made travel on highways difficult.

The motorway section of Basti-Malook, Lodhran to Bahawalpur has been blanketed by fog restricting the visibility range, a spokesman of the Motorway Police said in statement.

Multan-Khanewal motorway has been closed for traffic, the motorway police said. The commuters have been advised to use fog lights during the fog and contact at helpline 130 for any query about fog on motorways and highways the Motorway Police said.

The visibility range at various sections of motorway including Kaswal, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East restricted due to fog. The visibility range at Khanewal-Multan section of motorway was decreased to 100 meters, police said.

As winter descends, the plains of Punjab encircled by a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. According to experts the thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards.—INP

